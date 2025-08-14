It’s a yearly tradition in Lafayette: waiting to see which recently closed storefront will transform into this year’s Spirit Halloween.

Well, the mystery is over. For the 2025 season, Spirit Halloween will set up shop inside the former JoAnn Fabrics location (3559 Ambassador Caffery Parkway), right in Ambassador Row near Planet Fitness and Chuck E. Cheese.

The sign is up

The new location already has its Spirit Halloween sign in place, and multiple people, including individuals claiming to be part of the store’s management, have confirmed that they’re ready for customers.

The large space offers plenty of room for costumes, decorations, animatronics, and accessories, plus a parking lot big enough for Lafayette’s biggest Halloween fanatics.

A spooky, seasonal tradition for locals

Even though Spirit Halloween has become a bit of an internet meme for its pop-up style, it’s still the go-to for many locals looking for costumes, spooky décor, and last-minute Halloween party needs.

From kids’ outfits to elaborate adult costumes and home décor that can turn a living room into a haunted mansion, the store has become a fall shopping tradition.

Seasonal jobs likely

While there’s no official hiring announcement yet, Spirit Halloween locations typically bring on seasonal staff. So if you’re looking for a short-term gig with a festive twist, this may be the perfect opportunity.

The 2025 Spirit Halloween in Lafayette will be open for the next few months, giving locals plenty of time to get their spooky Halloween shopping done.