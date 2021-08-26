Spirit Halloween Store Open: Is It Too Soon?

Anyone who does any kind of hobby crafts or DIY projects knows that you're always having to look ahead when shopping in the stores that provide materials for such things. If you are making Easter baskets, you can't wait until Good Friday to start shopping for items to put together a spectacular presentation. They're going to all be gone from the store shelves. And as annoying as that is, it's the reason why you start seeing Mardi Gras and Valentine merchandise in the middle of December. I always cringe when I see that, but unbelievably, there's always someone purchasing those things waaaaaay early.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

So I wasn't that surprised when I was driving down Johnston St in Lafayette, and saw that the Spirit Halloween Costume Shop was already open. In August. In the middle of a Heatwave. In the middle of a pandemic. They have set up shop in the former Mattress Firm store at 5702 Johnston, and according to their corporate website, they are one of over 1,300 retail locations in the United States and Canada.

They really do have an incredible collection of costumes, animatronics, and accessories that are perfect for trick-or-treating or throwing a Halloween party. But the person I was with pointed out something very telling to me: "Who wants to think about Halloween right now? It's too hot."



And I kind of have to agree, but there's something a little exciting about looking forward to fall in Acadiana, even if we'll all still be wearing shorts until Thanksgiving. And I definitely don't want to be late to the party with the costume selection. So you may or may not be seeing me perusing the merchandise at Spirit Halloween in the next couple of weeks, and I don't think that I'm the only one. Pumpkin Spice latte, anyone?

