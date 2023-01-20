ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The St. Martin Parish School Board will be looking for a new superintendent this summer after Allen "Al" Blanchard announced last week that he would not be seeking a contract renewal.

Blanchard was originally hired on an interim basis after the termination of the previous superintendent, Dr. Lottie Beebe. He has spent more than 30 years in education, and along with being a classroom teacher, he also served as director of Human Resources, Operations and Transportation for the St. Martin Parish School District.

St Martin Parish Superintendent Allen Blanchard Credit: St. Martin Parish School Board

"I've been in the system for 32 years, 24 years of those as an administrator, so I've had a good career," Blanchard said at last week's meeting. "The board's been good to me, and I'd like to thank the board and the community for the support for the past 32 years, but I'm just ready to move on to - maybe not to greener pastures, but to different pastures."

According to KATC, the school board will be hiring a firm to advertise for the job and begin the search process to replace Blanchard.

You can view the full meeting where Blanchard made the announcement here:

