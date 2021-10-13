St. Martinville Man Accused of Committing Disgusting Acts on Disabled Child
77-year-old Joe Potter of St. Martinville now sits in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center facing horrible allegations that he raped a child, among other grotesque charges.
According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies began an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse on July 24th. Investigators determined that Potter was guilty of the following charges:
- 1 count-LA R.S. 14:43/A-Simple Rape-(Felony)
- 1 count-LA R.S. 14:42/A-Aggravated Rape-(Felony)
- 1 count-LA R.S. 14:81.2-Molestation of a juvenile or a person with a physical or mental disability-(Felony)
- 1 count-LA R.S. 14.43.1-Sexual Battery (Misdemeanor)
Potter was arrested on Tuesday, October 12.
Who Else Has Been Arrested in St. Martin Parish Over The Past Week?
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has released its Daily Arrest Reports going back to October 8th. You will notice a couple of other people charged with crimes against juveniles. You will also notice some out-of-parish arrests, as well as one arrest of a woman from Pearl River, Mississippi.
Alexander, Anjennette
Age 33
100 block of Rojaan St
Carencro, LA
Charges THEFT--VALUED AT $1--$999
Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD
Batiste, Kevin
Age 22
500 block of Governor Mouton St
St. Martinville, LA
Charges POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE SCHED 1; VIOLATIONS OF CONTROLLED DANGEROUS; PROHIBITED ACTS: DISTRIBUTION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION FIREARM COMMITTING/ATTEMPT CRIME; THIRD DEGREE RAPE/VAGINAL; EXTORTION; CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF JUVENILES; CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD
Calais, Georgeana
Age 39
800 block of Martin St
Breaux Bridge, LA
Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY - SIMPLE; SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD
Torgersen, Amber
Age 30
500 block of Moeller Rd
Pearl River, MS
Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY - SIMPLE
Arresting Agency HPD-POLICE DEPT,
Arceneaux, Gregory
Age 37
700 block of Wild Cherry Ln
Breaux Bridge, LA
Charges 2ND DEGREE MURDER/NON-NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER; AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY; ILLEGAL USE OF A WEAPON; POSSESSION OF FIREARM/CONCEALED BY CONVICTED FELON
Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD
George, Lakesha
Age 29
100 block of Cemetery St
St. Martinville, LA
Charges CRUELTY TO A JUVENILE--FAMILY OFFENSES NONVIOLENT
Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD
Mathis, Brooke
Age 32
9000 block of Grand Prarie Hw
Church Point, LA
Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT
Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF
Miller, John
Age 42
1000 block of Twin Oaks Dr
Arnaudville, LA
Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT
Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF
Washington, Tyrell
Age 20
Address 400 block of Skipper St
Breaux Bridge, LA
Charges TAIL LAMPS; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE; POSSESSION FIREARM COMMITTING/ATTEMPT CRIME; VIOLATIONS OF CONTROLLED DANGEROUS
Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD
Wiltz, Nelson
Age 19
400 block of Bradford Dr
Carencro, LA
Charges SIMPLE BATTERY; VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER--SIMPLE; UNLAWFUL DISRUPTION OF THE OPERATION OF A SCHOOL
Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF
