77-year-old Joe Potter of St. Martinville now sits in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center facing horrible allegations that he raped a child, among other grotesque charges.

According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies began an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse on July 24th. Investigators determined that Potter was guilty of the following charges:

1 count-LA R.S. 14:43/A-Simple Rape-(Felony)

1 count-LA R.S. 14:42/A-Aggravated Rape-(Felony)

1 count-LA R.S. 14:81.2-Molestation of a juvenile or a person with a physical or mental disability-(Felony)

1 count-LA R.S. 14.43.1-Sexual Battery (Misdemeanor)

Potter was arrested on Tuesday, October 12.

Who Else Has Been Arrested in St. Martin Parish Over The Past Week?

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has released its Daily Arrest Reports going back to October 8th. You will notice a couple of other people charged with crimes against juveniles. You will also notice some out-of-parish arrests, as well as one arrest of a woman from Pearl River, Mississippi.

Alexander, Anjennette

Age 33

100 block of Rojaan St

Carencro, LA

Charges THEFT--VALUED AT $1--$999

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Batiste, Kevin

Age 22

500 block of Governor Mouton St

St. Martinville, LA

Charges POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE SCHED 1; VIOLATIONS OF CONTROLLED DANGEROUS; PROHIBITED ACTS: DISTRIBUTION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION FIREARM COMMITTING/ATTEMPT CRIME; THIRD DEGREE RAPE/VAGINAL; EXTORTION; CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF JUVENILES; CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD

Staff photo

Calais, Georgeana

Age 39

800 block of Martin St

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY - SIMPLE; SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Torgersen, Amber

Age 30

500 block of Moeller Rd

Pearl River, MS

Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY - SIMPLE

Arresting Agency HPD-POLICE DEPT,

Arceneaux, Gregory

Age 37

700 block of Wild Cherry Ln

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges 2ND DEGREE MURDER/NON-NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER; AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY; ILLEGAL USE OF A WEAPON; POSSESSION OF FIREARM/CONCEALED BY CONVICTED FELON

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Thinkstock

George, Lakesha

Age 29

100 block of Cemetery St

St. Martinville, LA

Charges CRUELTY TO A JUVENILE--FAMILY OFFENSES NONVIOLENT

Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD

Mathis, Brooke

Age 32

9000 block of Grand Prarie Hw

Church Point, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Miller, John

Age 42

1000 block of Twin Oaks Dr

Arnaudville, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Photo courtesy of niu-niu-5HzOtV-FSlw-unsplash

Washington, Tyrell

Age 20

Address 400 block of Skipper St

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges TAIL LAMPS; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE; POSSESSION FIREARM COMMITTING/ATTEMPT CRIME; VIOLATIONS OF CONTROLLED DANGEROUS

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Wiltz, Nelson

Age 19

400 block of Bradford Dr

Carencro, LA

Charges SIMPLE BATTERY; VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER--SIMPLE; UNLAWFUL DISRUPTION OF THE OPERATION OF A SCHOOL

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

