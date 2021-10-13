An Iota man is facing charges if police can find him. Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials are asking for the public to help them locate Tyler Wayne Oblanc.

Why are they looking for him? They have warrants for the following:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Second-Degree Domestic Abuse Battery

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

Theft

According to police, the last time he was known to be living somewhere was when his address was given at 1881 Fabacher Road in Iota.

Oblanc is 27-years-old, and he is a white male. Officers say he stands about five feet, eleventh inches tall, and they estimate he weighs around 160 pounds. Oblanc has blue eyes and brown hair, and police are hoping someone who knows his whereabouts will contact them.

If you know something about Oblanc, you are asked to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stopper Tip Line at 337-789-TIPS(8477). You can remain anonymous when giving your information.

Another way to give information anonymously is to download the P3 app on any mobile device. If you are able to give police information that leads to the arrest of Oblanc, you could make up to $1,000 in reward money.

