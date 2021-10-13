What Ever Happened to Chick-fil-A Coming to Broussard?

Remember when the news dropped that Broussard was getting a Chick-fil-A?

That was back in February, and the entire city of Broussard was excited that they were getting their very own direct supply of delicious chicken and hospitality from the fast-food favorite.

Even Youngsville, St. Martinville, and Upper New Iberia were stoked to hear they would be getting closer access to a Chick-fil-A, and Lafayette was just relieved at the possibility that this new location would alleviate the drive-thru line at the Ambassador location.

That was on February 26. Here we are seven months later and there is no action in the proposed area off St. Nazaire. So, what's the latest?

After getting a few questions from listeners, I decided to do a little bit of digging, and one of our sources in the Broussard area said the deal fell through over disagreement between the restaurant and the property owner.

Another source said the deal was still on, but could possibly happen on another piece of property in the area. Either way, residents in the area are starting to get antsy about their Chick-fil-A restaurant.

While there has been no activity at the originally proposed Chick-fil-A site, Broussard is getting their very on McAllister's Deli across the street according to a post from The Advocate.

Since the initial announcement back in February, we did get news that the Chick-fil-A on Ambassador Caffery would be relocating to the old Red Rob site near Costco. Demolition on the Red Robin building is complete, but there is no official word on a potential opening date for the new Chick-fil-A location.

Until then, people in the area will continue dreaming of that Chick-fil-A goodness By the looks (and dates) of these tweets, this has been a long time coming.