UPDATE: Missing Kinder Man Found

UPDATE:

Louisiana State Police says they have canceled the Silver Alert for Morris Williams, as the man was found, and he is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY (07/01/21):

Louisiana State Police is issuing a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office for a man from Kinder who is missing.

According to officials, 19-year-old Morris Lee Williams does suffer from a medical issue that can impair his judgment.

The Sheriff's Department began their search for the man at around 4:30 Wednesday morning after family members reported to them that he had not been seen since that time. Williams apparently walked away at some point.

Williams lives in a home that is on Louisiana Highway 383. State Police officials say the home is on that highway west of Kinder right near the area of Village Cemetery Road.

If you see Williams, you are asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-821-2100.