Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades

The parade of storm systems across the nation and through the bayous of Louisiana has been relentless it seems for the past month or so. Ever since we got out of the "way too warm" temperatures before Christmas it seems as if every week the state has had to negotiate a strong storm or severe weather event. This week will be no exception.

attachment-Lightning-More loading...

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have put Louisiana on notice for a spate of strong storms to rumble across the area on Wednesday. As of now, the SPC has placed Louisiana, practically the entire state, in the slight risk box for enhanced thunderstorm development.

While the bulk of the heavy weather will move in and then move out of the area by this weekend, the lingering effects of the storm system could have an effect on the way you celebrate the Rio and Krewe des Chiens Parades in Lafayette and the big Mardi Gras parade in Carencro on Saturday.

Krewe Des Chiens, Facebook Krewe Des Chiens, Facebook loading...

But before we focus on the weekend, let's take a look at the mid-week forecast and how that might change a lot of plans on Wednesday.

The only portions of the state not included in the slight risk zone are extreme northwestern Louisiana and extreme southeastern Louisiana. These parts of the state won't be out of the woods completely as they are included in the SPC's marginal risk forecast for severe storms.

spc.noaa.gov spc.noaa.gov loading...

As the frontal system approaches from the west you can expect an increase in clouds during the day today. By tonight, skies across much of South Louisiana will be cloudy. This will keep temperatures seasonable for overnight hours. By Wednesday, you'll notice the breeze will have picked up from the south, and showers and storms should begin to move into the area by late morning.

Forecasters say the frontal system will move in and through Louisiana fairly rapidly. In fact, most of the rain should be moving out of the state by midnight. Behind the front conditions will be much cooler. The high on Thursday will only reach 67 degrees. There will also be a strong breeze that could make the temperature feel cooler than it actually is.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

For Mardi Gras revelers this weekend the weather should be great. The only exception might be that it's a little on the cool side, especially in the morning. Skies are expected to remain sunny through the weekend but temperatures will be chilly The high on Saturday is only forecast to be 56 and for Saturday night's Rio Parade in Lafayette temperatures will be in the 40s falling into the upper 30s.