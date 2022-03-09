Student in Louisiana Swallows Hand Sanitizer, Rushed to Hospital

A student in Louisiana was taken to the hospital after he reportedly swallowed hand sanitizer in his classroom.

WBRZ reports that a kid in kindergarten in Livingston Parish was rushed to a nearby hospital after he swallowed hand sanitizer in his classroom.

According to the report, the parents of the student were called to the school after the student became disoriented and was unable to walk after swallowing the hand sanitizer.

The Baton Rouge television station reports that the mother of the little boy says that they were in the ER for several hours, but he will not have any permanent damage.

When the student swallowed the hand sanitizer, the teacher and other students were reportedly in the classroom at the time.

This story is a good reminder to all that you need to keep an eye on your kid(s) if you have hand sanitizer around the house. It may also be a good idea to keep it out of the reach of kids.

Comfort Foods Down South