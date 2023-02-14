Suspect in Madison Brooks Case Faces Another Rape Charge in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - One of the suspects in the rape of Madison Brooks is now facing a third rape charge after a victim came forward and claimed he was part of her sexual assault.

Kaivon Washington, 18, is accused in both the rape of Madison Brooks and the rape of a juvenile in Livingston Parish several years ago. The most recent accusation comes from an unnamed woman who claimed that Washington was part of a group that took advantage of her.

According to The Advocate, the new allegation also includes Reggie's, the same bar at the center of the Brooks case, which recently had its liquor license pulled by state regulators.

From The Advocate's report:

The warrant says the victim in the third case met Washington and another man in the parking lot of Reggie's in August of 2022 after a night of drinking. The victim asked the other man to let her sleep at his home, the documents say, because she was too intoxicated to drive. Once they arrived at the other man's house, he and the victim began having sex, the documents say. The other defendant became aggressive and the victim asked him to stop, the documents say, and while she was being raped, Washington "walked over and joined the act" by groping her.

Credit: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Credit: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office loading...

Washington's lawyer, Ron Haley, told The Advocate that his office was aware of the charges and that they are investigating them.

"However, there are several concerns with the most recent charge," he said. Haley questioned why the investigation began about three months after the rape, as well as what Haley claimed were inconsistencies between the two defendants' arrest warrants.

In the Livingston case, the allegation stems from an event in 2020, when Washington was 15. A girl who was 12 years old at the time claims that she was assaulted after she left a birthday party to go swimming at an apartment complex. Washington allegedly arrived at the apartment and forced himself on her.

The case, however, apparently stalled, but new information appears to have come to light in the case, according to WBRZ. On Friday, a new witness has come forward in the case. According to the arrest report in that case, "she witnessed the accused enter the victim's bedroom, but denied hearing any voices or sounds that would have led her to think someone was having sex. She further stated that she did not hear anyone hollering."

