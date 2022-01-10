SUV Crashes Through Wall at Slidell Area High School – Classes Canceled
Reports say that classes were canceled at a Slidell area high school after a SUV crashed into a building on campus. Photos and initial details from the incident show the effects of the crash.
The accident occurred at John Paul II High School early Monday morning. Photos show the mid-sized SUV's front end breaking through the wall of what appears to be a weight room.
Initial details from the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 Facebook page say that no one was injured in the accident, which occurred before classes began on January 10, 2022.
Out of an abundance of caution, students at John Paul II were sent home for the day.
See the Facebook post from the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 with photos below.
See the full report on the incident from @NOLAnews on Twitter below.