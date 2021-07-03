Ten Things Cajuns Should Never Put Down Their Garbage Disposal

One thing we argue about at home is what to not put down the garbage disposal.

So, a couple of weeks ago after a lengthy debate at home, I started thinking, what are some things we cook or use down south that should not be put into a garbage disposal?

I did a quick google search and many of the things plumbers say to not put down garbage disposal can relate to some southern delicacies.

So, here are ten things Cajuns should avoid putting down their garbage disposal. And yes, the one common thing or problem they all have in common is clogging the drain.