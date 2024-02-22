Texans Wake Up To Massive Cellular Outage

Get our free mobile app

Texans and people across the nation are waking up Thursday morning with no cell service. What has been described as a nationwide cellular outage is mainly effecting users of AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

According to CNBC, AT&T users were experiencing the most outages but according to downdector.com, the number among all carriers is growing as of 7:00 a,m, CT. AT&T users without service are reporting that their phones are in SOS mode meaning they can only make emergency calls.

canva canva loading...

WFAA in Dallas reported that the outages began at around 2 a.m. Central.

The Daily Mail is also reporting that across the nation, 911 operators are warning residents that the outage has impacted their ability to take calls.

While cellular operations have been impacted, 5G wi-fi and internet services have not been impacted according to reports.

This is a developing story. KFYO will update as more details emerge.

Look Inside One Of The Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In Texas One of the most expensive homes for sale in Texas is located in Houston, and it's French design will have fans of architecture falling in love. This 8 bedroom, 12 bath 26,401 square foot mansion sits on over 2 acres of land. You will be transported to another country when walking through the doors. The mansion features an owners wing, gardens, a huge "Parisian style pool, galleries, and so much more. This home is incredible. For more information visit Zillow or contact the listing agent, Gigi Huang with Douglas Elliman Real Estate at 832-256-5673. Gallery Credit: Chad Hasty

These Texas Teenage Girls Went Missing In January, Help Us Find Them According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, more than 7 girls from Texas went missing in January and are still missing. These kids are from all across the state of Texas and you can help by looking through the pictures below and just seeing if you recognize any of the missing teenagers. Gallery Credit: Chad Hasty