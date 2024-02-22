Texans Wake Up To Massive Cellular Outage
Texans and people across the nation are waking up Thursday morning with no cell service. What has been described as a nationwide cellular outage is mainly effecting users of AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.
According to CNBC, AT&T users were experiencing the most outages but according to downdector.com, the number among all carriers is growing as of 7:00 a,m, CT. AT&T users without service are reporting that their phones are in SOS mode meaning they can only make emergency calls.
WFAA in Dallas reported that the outages began at around 2 a.m. Central.
The Daily Mail is also reporting that across the nation, 911 operators are warning residents that the outage has impacted their ability to take calls.
While cellular operations have been impacted, 5G wi-fi and internet services have not been impacted according to reports.
This is a developing story. KFYO will update as more details emerge.
Look Inside One Of The Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In Texas
Gallery Credit: Chad Hasty
These Texas Teenage Girls Went Missing In January, Help Us Find Them
Gallery Credit: Chad Hasty
Here Are The Most Popular Dog Breeds in Texas
Gallery Credit: Chad Hasty