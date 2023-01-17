The Bible Will Be Read Continuously in St. Martinville this Week

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL) In what has become an annual tradition, the Bible will be read non-stop in St. Martinville starting tomorrow and concluding Sunday for the Word of God Sunday.

The event is being coordinated by the Community of Jesus Crucified and lectors from all of the Diocese of Lafayette churches will be participating.

If you are interested in finding out more about this event, you can call Sister Marie-Therese at 337-394-6021. While most of the slots for reading have been filled there are some that are still empty.

This year marks the 8th annual Fete Dieu du Teche where volunteers will spend their time reading the bible from Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. to Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

The Bible Marathon will have volunteers who will come to the podium to read for about twenty minutes from the Good Book. Volunteers will read overnight during each night of the event.

According to officials, if you would like to attend the event, at any time, to hear sections of the bible read you can join them at the church. There will also be a live Facebook feed for those who are not able to make it to St. Martinville.

The readings will be done at Saint Martin Du Tours Catholic Church at 133 South Main Street.

There is still an opportunity for you to read part of the Bible in this 100-hour event. There are four slots that remain that need to be filled for Wednesday, and Saturday is the day with the most need for volunteers to read.