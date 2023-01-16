Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It’s a $500 Fine

Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes.

Only In Your State, a popular Louisiana Facebook Page recently posted a few interesting, some odd, facts and laws about Louisiana. One includes a law that states, "If you order a pizza for someone else without letting them know first, it is illegal and will incur a fine of $500".

The outlet claims:

Tabasco Celebrates Bold Moments At The MAXIM Party Robin Marchant/Getty Images loading...

The first patents issued in Louisiana were for Tobasco Sauce in 1970. The label is still the same by the way.

New Orleans Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

New Orleans hosted the first opera in the United States. It took place in the French Quarter in the late 1700s.

Pigs (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) loading...

You can feed your pigs garbage, but you have to cook it first.

Horse Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images loading...

You can't tie a horse to a public tree.

Louisiana Map Rufus Young loading...

Louisiana is not the only state not divided by counties.

There are many more interesting facts and laws exclusive to our state at onlyinyourstate.com.