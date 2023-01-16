Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It&#8217;s a $500 Fine

Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It’s a $500 Fine

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes.

Only In Your State, a popular Louisiana Facebook Page recently posted a few interesting, some odd, facts and laws about Louisiana. One includes a law that states, "If you order a pizza for someone else without letting them know first, it is illegal and will incur a fine of $500".

The outlet claims:

Robin Marchant/Getty Images
The first patents issued in Louisiana were for Tobasco Sauce in 1970. The label is still the same by the way.

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
New Orleans hosted the first opera in the United States. It took place in the French Quarter in the late 1700s.

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
You can feed your pigs garbage, but you have to cook it first.

Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
You can't tie a horse to a public tree.

Rufus Young
Louisiana is not the only state not divided by counties.

There are many more interesting facts and laws exclusive to our state at onlyinyourstate.com.

