A recent study has found the dirtiest thing in your bathroom and surprisingly it is not your toilet.

According to Study Finds, the filthiest item in your bathroom is your TOWEL RACK! Yes, where you hang your towel after a bath or shower.

The reason why the towel rack is so dirty is because of the moisture left behind on your towel acts as the perfect environment for bacteria and microorganisms to grow.

Also, let's be honest with ourselves here, we often overlook and do not clean the towel rack when scrubbing things down in the bathroom.

While you may scrub down other things in your bathroom, the towel rack rarely gets cleaned, thus you have bacteria and other things on the rack.

In the study, it was found that more than half of all towel racks swabbed for the study were found to be "really dirty."

Oh, in case you're wondering, the second dirtiest spot was the sink plugholes. 50% classified as "really dirty."

So, the next time you're cleaning your bathroom, be sure to not overlook the towel rack. As a matter of fact, when I get home the first thing I am going to do is clean the rack that currently has a wet towel hanging from it.