The Jeff Davis Fair Opens Tomorrow In Jennings

This year the fair will hit a huge milestone, as 2021 will be the 100th event for the Jeff Davis Fair.

Photo by Derrick Brooks on Unsplash

Activities at the fair will feature livestock shows, beauty pageants, talent shows, crafts, a parade, and of course carnival rides and games.

Get our free mobile app

The Jeff Davis Fair begins tomorrow and will run through Saturday, Oct. 9. It will be held at the fairgrounds on La. 26 in Jennings.

For more details on this event, click here.