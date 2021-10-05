The Jeff Davis Fair Opens Tomorrow In Jennings
This year the fair will hit a huge milestone, as 2021 will be the 100th event for the Jeff Davis Fair.
Activities at the fair will feature livestock shows, beauty pageants, talent shows, crafts, a parade, and of course carnival rides and games.
The Jeff Davis Fair begins tomorrow and will run through Saturday, Oct. 9. It will be held at the fairgrounds on La. 26 in Jennings.
For more details on this event, click here.
