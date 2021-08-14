The New Amazon Warehouse in Shreveport is Jaw Droppingly Huge

Construction on the Shreveport Amazon warehouse is well underway. The $200 million capital project is going up in north Shreveport's Hunter Industrial Park, convenient to Interstates 20, 49 and 220.

According to all involved, the project is expected to create 1,000 full-time jobs, over a thousand new jobs indirectly and 800 construction jobs.

The "robotic fulfillment center," as the building will be referred to officially, will be completed mid to late next year. The hiring of most employees for Amazon’s Shreveport center will begin in the summer of 2022. The center is expected to be fully operational a few months after hiring begins.

When the scope of the project was announced earlier this year, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards trumpeted the economic benefits to the ArkLaTex. "If you add all that up...this is one of the most tremendous (projects) anywhere in the United States of America. But we are here talking about northwest Louisiana and Shreveport in particular, Edwards said at the time, "This is going to have an impact all across the economy of northwest Louisiana as more and more people have access to this construction and to the contracts.''

Amazon's robotics fulfillment center will be the mega-company's first venture into this part of the state. The company announced plans to build similar fulfillment center facilities in Carencro and Baton Rouge.

According to more than one source, Shreveport beat out a number of east Texas cities who were also vying to land the Amazon center.

