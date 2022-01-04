The Ten Words and Phrases That Should Be Banned in 2022

A new year brings new words and phrases that should be left in the past. Especially with the chaos of the last few years, there are PLENTY of sayings that everyone is completely sick of hearing or speaking.

Every year since 1976, Lake Superior State University compiles 10 words and phrases that makes their annual Banished Words List. For 12 months, the university accepts submissions on the words and phrases that need to be erased from our vocaulary. Here's some words from previous years:

Here are the words and phrases that made the list for 2022:

Wait, what?

No worries

At the end of the day

That being said

Asking for a friend

Circle back

Deep dive

New normal

You're on mute

Supply chain

Unless you've been living under a giant rock, you have heard one or multiple phrases on this list. In the age of Zoom, you've heard at least 3-5 of these phrases multiple times. If you have ever been a part of a virtual anything, you know the urge to give up and stay on mute or turn your camera off. It's #zoomnation.

As a milennial woman, I use three of those phrases on a semi-daily basis. I don't plan on stopping any time soon, regardless of this list. I do, however, see the point of it being overused and overdone.

My favorite is 'asking for a friend'. You can honestly use it at the end of any question that you are embarassed to ask. I don't see that being an issue. Maybe that's just me though.

This Twitter user went completely overboard and I'm honestly impressed. All of these phrases are a part of our vocabulary now, willingly or not. Might as well make the most of it?

You can check out the full list and research used for finding the banned words here.

