Thief Steals Iberia Parish President’s Four-Wheeler

Crime and criminals don't discriminate. They'll hit anywhere, anytime, and anyone, even some of the most powerful people in Acadiana.

Case in point: Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard.

According to Richard, someone stole a four-wheeler from Richard's property. That theft happened over the weekend--sometime between Friday night and Sunday morning--on that property on the Avery Island Road. According to one of Richard's cousins, the absconded ATV is a Honda 4-Trax.

Richard is giving the perp a chance to make this situation right.

According to a post on his Facebook page, Richard is allowing the thief to return the stolen four-wheeler by Tuesday. Richard says he has surveillance video of the theft. He also says he'll give the sheriff's office that video if the stolen vehicle isn't returned to his property by the Tuesday deadline.

Richard elaborated on his stance when he responded to the comments under his post.

"I see everything from when my property was approached," Richard told one commenter. "I see everything that went down. Just bring it back, and (the suspect) will be ok."

Richard told another commenter that his patience has its limits.

"I truly wish that it’s returned because it’s all on camera and it’s very clear," Richard said. "Don’t ask me why I’m trying to be nice."

