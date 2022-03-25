Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend March 25-27

It's already the last weekend of March. Can you believe that? Well, it's true and the weather forecast for this weekend in Southwest Louisiana is that it's going to be absolutely beautiful outside.

So with that being said, we have taken the guesswork out of it for you and made a list of things to do in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana this weekend.

Tracy Lawrence will be playing live at the Golden Nugget's Grand Event Center this Saturday night at 8:00 pm. The concert is sold out.

Beauxdines in Lake Charles is located at 3013 Ryan Street in Lake Charles and Friday night, Johnny Jimenez will play live with Blake Pickle. Saturday night, they will have Kaleb Oliver live. Both nights the artists will play from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

The last Live At The Lakefront will take place Friday night and will feature the Flamethrowers, They will start at 9:00 pm at the Arcade Amphitheatre on the grounds of the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Koozies located on Hwy 14 in South Lake Charles will have Casey Peveto live Friday night starting at 8:00 pm.

Dani Lacour will be busy this weekend. She will be playing Friday at Sand Bar on False River starting at 7:00 pm. Saturday, she will be at Luna Bar and Grill Lake Charles 7:00 pm. Then on Sunday, she has two shows. The first is at Dylans Bar in Port Arthur, Texas from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Then later that evening, Dani will be live at OB's Bar and Grill on Ryan Street in Lake Charles starting at 6:00 pm.

K-Bon's which is located at 4865 Hwy 397 in between Iowa and Lake Charles will have JP Primeaux on Friday night and Aaron Jay Hebert on Saturday night. Both artists play from 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

Mary's Lounge located on East Broad Street in Lake Charles will have the Louisiana Scramble Band Friday night starting at 7:00 pm. Then they will have the Steven Breaux Band for their Sunday Funday starting at 5:00 pm.

Chaser's Bar and Grill located at 829 University Drive in Lake Charles will have Rusty James Saturday night. Rusty will play from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm.