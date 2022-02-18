Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles Feb. 18-20

It's finally the weekend and it's time to get out and do something fun. Like we do every Friday, we have searched around for fun things to do this weekend and have compiled a list for you. Here ya geaux!

Night Ranger will be live at the Golden Nugget on Saturday, February 19th in the Grand Event Center. They will perform starting at 8:00 pm.

Beauxdine's located at 3013 Ryan Street will have Rusty James Friday night and Kaleb Oliver on Saturday night. Both artists play from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm each night.

Johnny Jimenez will be live at Madison's on Dowlen in Beaumont Texas on Friday night starting at 9:00 pm. Saturday night, Johnny and his band will be joined by Damon Troy at the Rayburn resort starting at 7:00 pm.

Paul's Rib Shack BBQ on Nelson Road in Lake Charles will have Robin & The Sugar Bees Friday night from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Rikenjacks on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will have Three Sheets live on Friday night and the band PRIMO on Saturday night. Both bands play from 9:00 pm to Midnight each night.

Crying Eagle Brewery located on East McNeese Street in Lake Charles will have The River Katz live on Saturday night from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Mary's Lounge on East Broad Street In Lake Charles will have Alfred Doucet Band with Kayla Teddlie Reed for their Sunday Funday Feb 20th starting at 5:00 pm.

Also, there will be a DWI checkpoint at an undisclosed location somewhere in Calcasieu parish this Friday night from 6:00 pm to Midnight. It is conducted by the Louisiana State Police and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office.