If we lived in this gem on Cross Lake, we'd never have to go on vacation. Why would you? This place has it all!

This 3,591 square foot four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is located on the banks of beautiful Cross Lake in Shreveport and is being offered for your consideration by Bryan Chase of Welchase Realty LLC. At just $999,999, you could call 10 Lake Point Place home, for as low as $4,321 a month.

When I say this place has it all, it really does! If you're into a minimalist, open floor plan, you're going to love it. Built in 2018, she's a work of art using glass and metal and light and was designed by architect Scott Payne. It features custom built-in appliances, remote-controlled electronic shades, smart lighting, and even has Tesla charging stations in the two-car garage.

Just looking at the other features, I'd say it's a good guess that the rest of the house is as eco-friendly as possible. I didn't see any mention of solar panels, but they would go with the whole theme of the house.

Let's take a look, shall we?

Come to think of it, I'd go crazy if I had to clean that much house. I should probably stay in Haughton;)

