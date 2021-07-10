This Gorgeous Cross Lake Property Could be Yours for Just Shy of a Million Bucks!
If we lived in this gem on Cross Lake, we'd never have to go on vacation. Why would you? This place has it all!
This 3,591 square foot four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is located on the banks of beautiful Cross Lake in Shreveport and is being offered for your consideration by Bryan Chase of Welchase Realty LLC. At just $999,999, you could call 10 Lake Point Place home, for as low as $4,321 a month.
When I say this place has it all, it really does! If you're into a minimalist, open floor plan, you're going to love it. Built in 2018, she's a work of art using glass and metal and light and was designed by architect Scott Payne. It features custom built-in appliances, remote-controlled electronic shades, smart lighting, and even has Tesla charging stations in the two-car garage.
Just looking at the other features, I'd say it's a good guess that the rest of the house is as eco-friendly as possible. I didn't see any mention of solar panels, but they would go with the whole theme of the house.
Let's take a look, shall we?
Million Dollar Home for Sale on Cross Lake
Come to think of it, I'd go crazy if I had to clean that much house. I should probably stay in Haughton;)