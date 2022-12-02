Three Things the Tigers Need to Pull Off the Upset Against Georgia

The LSU Tigers have made it to the SEC Championship game in Brian Kelly's first year. Kelly and his team have already performed way beyond expectations in their first year, but Tiger fans would still like to see their team hoist the conference championship trophy tomorrow. Tigers will have their work cut out for them as they will square off against the number-one-ranked team in the nation, the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia is looking to defend their national title and is the most complete team in all of college football, but anything can happen on championship Saturday. Here are three things LSU needs to pull off the upset.

1. Consistency On Offense

Consistency has been the Tigers' biggest struggle for the majority of the year. With Jayden Daniels' dual-threat ability, LSU has shown the ability to be extremely explosive at times. The Tigers started the season lethargic on offense as FSU kept the Tigers out of the end zone for two and half quarters, but Daniels and the offense would explode in the fourth to almost complete the comeback. This single-game performance pretty much sums up the season on offense. The Tigers went on a three-game tear as they scored 45 against Florida, 45 against Ole Miss, and 32 against Alabama. Brian Kelly's offense is going to have to sustain drives and capitalize on opportunities for points. This is a Georgia defense that is giving up 12.4 points per game, so the Tigers can't afford to waste any scoring opportunities.

2. Pressure Stetson Bennett

Bennet has been a steady field general for the Bulldogs as he has accumulated 3,151 yards passing, 16 passing touchdowns, and a rating of 150.7. Bennett particularly plays up to his competition as he has a 75% completion percentage against top 25 opponents vs a 68% completion percentage for the season. With only 6 interceptions on the year, the veteran signal-caller doesn't make a lot of mistakes which makes getting pressure on him crucial. The Tiger defense has 25 sacks on the year but they have been able to keep opposing quarterbacks on their heels with Harold Perkins. The true freshman has been a monster in the middle of that defense with 7.5 sacks on the season and two forced fumbles. The Tigers will need to move Perkins all over the field to make Bennett uncomfortable in the pocket.

3. Run The Ball Early and Often

I honestly believe whoever runs the ball more effectively will be victorious when it is all said and done. The Tigers have rushed for 2,000 yards this season and average 4.7 yards a carry majority of these yards are coming off the legs of Jaydon Daniels as he accounts for 824 yards on the ground this year. Many of these runs are scramble drills and are not truly designed runs. Some of the Tigers' best offensive performances have come when they are to run the ball effectively. If LSU can consistently move the ball on the ground, it will loosen up things in the secondary for Daniels and Boutte to take advantage of.

The Tigers may have already outperformed everyone's expectations for this season, but I know fans wouldn't mind if they did it one more time. The SEC Championship game will start tomorrow at 3 PM on CBS.

