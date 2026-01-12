Tokyo Japan Sushi & Hibachi, a longtime Japanese sushi and hibachi restaurant located at 1823 North Parkerson Avenue, Suite D, has announced it will permanently close its Crowley location.

The restaurant shared the news in an emotional Facebook post, confirming its final day of operation will be Sunday, January 18.

A Decade Serving The Crowley Community

In its official statement, the Tokyo Japan team thanked Crowley for a decade of support, saying the decision to close was made with “deep sadness and heavy hearts.”

“For the past 10 years, the City of Crowley and its community have supported us, trusted us, and welcomed us as part of their lives,” the post read. “We are profoundly grateful for every guest, every memory, and every moment we were honored to serve you.”

While the Crowley location is closing, the restaurant confirmed that Tokyo Jennings and Tokyo Eunice will remain open, continuing to serve customers in the surrounding areas.

Gift Cards And Final Days

Customers with unused gift cards are encouraged to redeem them at the Crowley location before January 18 or use them at the Jennings or Eunice locations at any time.

As news of the closure spread, social media quickly filled with reactions from disappointed fans who shared memories and expressed frustration over losing another dining option in Crowley.

Get our free mobile app

“Well now I’m bummed,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Going to miss y’all!!!!”

Several customers specifically mentioned popular menu items, including the restaurant’s Cajun rolls and affordable fried rice, while others voiced concerns about the shrinking number of local dining options.

Community Reaction

The comments ranged from heartfelt to blunt, underscoring how deeply the restaurant was a part of everyday life in Crowley. From family dinners to quick takeout nights, Tokyo Japan had become a familiar stop for many locals.

As the final day approaches, customers are already making plans for one last visit before the doors close for good.