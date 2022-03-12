Top 5 Places to Get Crawfish in Acadiana

It is Crawfish time here in Louisiana and everyone is searching for the best places in Acadiana to get Crawfish.

I took to social media (because we all know that if it's on Facebook then it must be true) to find the VERY BEST places to get Crawfish in Acadiana.

This poll was a tough one. If there is one thing that I have learned it's that people love their Crawfish places. I have not had the honor of trying the restaurants listed below but you can believe me when I say that these will be the first places I go to when I want a Crawfish fix.

Here are the results:

# 5: Granddaddy's Crawfish

Granddaddy's is located at 2725 W Willow St.

# 4: Coastal Fire and Ice

Coastal Fire and Ice is located at 6412 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.

# 3: Hawk's Restaurant

Hawk's Restaurant is located at 415 Hawks Rd.

# 2: Davis Seafood:

Davis Seafood is located at 515 Bosco Hwy.

# 1: Jett's Crawfish and Catering

Jett's Crawfish and Catering is located at 1421 The Blvd.

