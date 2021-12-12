How Can Louisiana Residents Help Kentucky?

The folks with the Shreveport Volunteer Network says "the nation came to aid Louisiana during Hurricane Ida and we were forever grateful. Now, let’s start gathering supplies to take to Kentucky and Tennessee!"

You can click here to donate online.

The network is also taking donations of supplies which will be delivered to the area.

They also need volunteers to help collect donations at the warehouse. You can start bringing in donations on Monday and that will continue through this week, at least. The warehouse is located on the back side of the old Southpark Mall at Jewella and the Innerloop.

What Supplies Are Needed to Help Tornado Victims?