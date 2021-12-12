Texas Jury Awards Family $301 Billion Dollars

A Texas family wins a monster judgement in a legal fight over drunk driving. A jury in Texas has award the family more than $300 billion dollars in a case against a nightclub accused of overserving a customer.

This award is the largest ever in a Texas courtroom in a drunk driving case.

What Was the Bar Owner Accused of Doing in the Case?

The Corpus Christi Beer Belly's was found guilty of overserving the customer who left the club highly intoxicated and killed 59-year-old Tamra Kay Kindred and her 16-year-old granddaughter Aujuni Tamay Anderson. The crash happened in November of 2017 when Kindred was picking up the teenager from her job at Cici’s Pizza when 29-year-old Joshua Delbosque ran a red light slamming into Kindred’s car.

Delbosque also died in the wreck. His blood alcohol content was .263 which is more than 3 times the legal limit to drive. Delbosque had been at the Beer Belly's Sports Bar just before the crash. Evidence was presented showing he was served 11 alcoholic drinks.

WLTX reports John Flood, the family’s attorney told the court "Beer Belly's clearly was trading money for the safety of their patrons and the public by continuing to serve an obviously intoxicated customer."

Will the Family Get Any of the Money Awarded by the Jury?

KRIS reports the defense team did meet with the jury after the verdict: “We spoke to them afterwards and they wanted to send a message, a strong message, that drunk driving and bars and bartenders and servers — it’s a problem that needs to be fixed," Flood said. "And they hope that this will make a difference in the lives of other people."

Family members hope this verdict will make a change all across Texas and remind bar owners to take extra steps to make sure they stop serving drinks to someone who is already over the limit.

