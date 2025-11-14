(KEPL News) - If you or someone you know drives a Toyota, you may want to look into this latest recall.

It has been announced that Toyota is recalling nearly 127,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles due to a potential engine failure.

The problem is that debris from manufacturing may enter the engine, thus causing engine failure in select models under this recall.

According to the recall, these are the vehicles that could be impacted by engine failure, which could lead to crashes:

2022-24 Toyota Tundra

Lexus LX models

2024 Lexus GX with V35A engines.

The majority of the vehicles are Tundra trucks.

The manufacturer states that they are still working on solutions to the potential problem. Once they have determined how to repair the issue, repairs will be offered to vehicle owners at no cost.

We will continue to monitor this recall. If you own one of the affected makes or models, please don't hesitate to contact Toyota for future updates. Don't forget, you can always scan the vehicle's VIN to check for recalls.

Motorists with questions can contact Toyota's customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's recall numbers are 25TB14 and 25TA14, while the recall numbers for affected Lexus vehicles are 25LB07 and 25LA07.

According to the recall, a letter informing owners of the problem is expected to be mailed on December 22.