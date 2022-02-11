Train Hits Car in Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a train.

That crash happened at the railroad tracks on Andres Road. That's off U. S. 90 and just outside Scott city limits.

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti, the driver of the car suffered minor injuries. That person was taken to the hospital.

Ponseti says the Andres Road will be closed at the railroad tracks for about two hours while deputies conduct their investigation and clear the scene. U. S. 90 is open and traffic in that area is flowing normally.

More information will be released once the investigation is complete.

