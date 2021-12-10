Three people in a car traveling down I-10 near Scott ended up in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center after a search of the vehicle turned up items that are not on "Santa's Nice List".

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti, the situation began to unfold at around 3 o'clock Wednesday afternoon when deputies were trying to help the people in the car.

Ponseti says members of the Sheriff's Criminal Patrol Unit smelled something funny coming from the car, and at that point, they had probable cause to search the vehicle. The following is a list of the items they discovered:

An AK-47 rifle that had an extended magazine which allows for more ammunition

A Glock pistol that also had an extended magazine that had been illegally modified

a .45 caliber handgun

Numerous rounds of ammunition for all the weapons

32.8 grams of Marijuana

4 Hydrocodone pills

The three men who were arrested are Lonnie Lambert, Kayle Richard and Hunter Hanks. According to Ponseti, Hanks was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Lambert is charged with Possession of Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. Finally, Richard has been charged with Possession of Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Handling of Machine Guns Unlawfully.

