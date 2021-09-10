TSA Doubles Down on Mask Violation Fines for Travelers

It doesn't matter who you are or where you are traveling or even the reason for your travels. If you're going to fly on a commercial airlines flight in the United States you're going to have to mask up. The Transportation Security Administration has announced that those who violate mandated masking policies aboard commercial flights in America will now run the risk of even higher fines and stiffer penalties.

By the way, this applies not only to air travel but for bus riders and train passengers too.

The new penalties which are effective as of today mean that those who violate the mask rules could face a fine of $500 to $1,000 for their first offense. If you are noted as a second or multiple mask offender then your fine could range from $1,000 to $3,000.

Francisco Gonzales via Unsplash.com

I am pretty sure that would mean that you'd actually wind up paying more for the fine than you would for the airline ticket. And, you'd still have to wear the mask if you wanted to continue your journey.

Now for those who don't want or don't agree with the mask mandate your choice is simple. Take your own car. If your travel plans include an overseas journey then you'll need a boat or need to learn how to swim while carrying a suitcase.

Lukas Souza via Unsplash.com

The airlines and the airline employees who are tasked or should we more correctly say put in the middle of the mask controversy, really don't have time to hear your point of view on masking and its validity. They, the airlines, have a schedule. They also have federal laws that they must follow or they could face fines and penalties which pale in comparison to any mask fine you might incur.

Recent months have seen a major uptick in violence and incidents involving unruly passengers. I can tell you from first-hand experience, the flight attendants, the gate agents, the baggage guys, are on a short leash and they will very quietly call for law enforcement backup to get you and your opinions out of their way or off their aircraft.

It's not personal. It's a matter of staying in business.

That's not a political statement, that's a statement of fact. These people have nothing to do with the mandate other than the fact that they have to enforce it if they want to keep their jobs. So, if you must vent, please vent in the direction of someone who actually cares to listen to you and can perhaps do something about your concerns.

Josh Sorenson via Unsplash.com

Look, we aren't saying masking up is right or wrong. All we are telling you is that if you want to fly you're going to have to wear an approved face covering and you're going to have to wear it properly.

If you choose not to do so, then you will get your day in court I am sure. But for those of us who just trying to make a connection in Atlanta or Dallas or Houston, we just want to get where we are going so have a little respect for others and remember what your Mom told you, the world doesn't revolve around you.