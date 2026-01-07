Two Lafayette men have pleaded guilty in federal court following a Livingston Parish investigation that uncovered a multi-state theft conspiracy stretching across the southern United States.

According to a report from WBRZ, U.S. Attorney Kurt L. Wall announced that Dennis Sizemore, 54, and Gregory Brazell, 41, entered guilty pleas on December 19 in connection with a theft ring first discovered in 2022.

Investigation Began With Juban Crossing Arrest

The case originated after a shoplifting arrest at the Juban Crossing Shopping Mall in Livingston Parish. Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office identified a stolen pickup truck connected to the incident, leading investigators to uncover a much larger operation.

That discovery ultimately resulted in the arrests of Sizemore, Brazell, Christopher Byerley, and Adrienne King.

Theft Operation Spanned Four States

Federal court records show the group operated a vehicle theft scheme across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas. Stolen property included tractors, excavators, forklifts, and pickup trucks.

Investigators say the group altered or removed vehicle identification numbers and used fraudulent documents, fake businesses, and a chop shop to resell the stolen equipment. One of the businesses cited in court filings was listed as “Hevyquip L.L.C.”

The total value of the stolen vehicles exceeded $250,000. Authorities also recovered more than 400 stolen identities and access devices used to conceal the group’s activities.

Firearms Charges Also Filed

In addition to theft-related offenses, Sizemore and Brazell admitted to selling a firearm to Byerley, a convicted felon. Court documents state the firearm was later fitted with an unregistered silencer.

Byerley was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison in December.

Charges And Guilty Pleas

Sizemore and Brazell pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including conspiracy to transport stolen vehicles, altering vehicle identification numbers, possession of unauthorized access devices, and conspiracy to sell or transfer a firearm to a convicted felon.

Sentencing dates for Sizemore and Brazell have not yet been announced.