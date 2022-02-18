Admit it: you've seen things in the sky at night that you couldn't identify, right? If so, congratulations! You've spotted a UFO!

UNIDENTIFIED FLYING OBJECTS

UFO sightings are nothing new in this country, with the first one, recorded by the Puritans, taking place in 1639 (History.com), before we were even a country.

That report claims that three men saw a bright light in the sky that kept darting back and forth over a 2-mile distance for better than 2 hours. Their claims were backed up by others in their community who said they witnessed the same thing.

Since then, thousands of reports of UFOs have been recorded and, though we'll never know what they actually were, I am certain that some of them could be explained away without the mention of extra-terrestrials.

I KNOW WHAT I SAW

Some people are still hesitant to admit that they saw something that they could not identify as if there is a stigma surrounding "not knowing". I have learned this: just because I saw something I couldn't identify, that does NOT mean it was a spaceship from another planet. Nor does it mean that it was a ghost. It simply means that I saw something that I couldn't identify.

Now, when you see something that you can't identify AND that something was moving in a fashion that would put a fatal strain on the human body, THAT'S when I begin to question the galaxy from which it originated.

AGAINST OUR LAWS OF PHYSICS

Rapid starts and stops that defy our accepted knowledge of physics, accelerations that would turn a human into a bag of bones, abrupt stops that would put a human through the windshield - those are all characteristics that would make me think about other civilizations. Our aircraft just can't fly like that, especially if there are humans aboard.

IT"S HAPPENED TO ME

I've seen some things in the night sky that I could not explain. Lights that darted across the sky. Three lights in a triangle formation spinning in a circle. A glowing object that appeared to be on fire yet left no smoke trail. Were these things otherworldly? I will never know.

WHO KEEPS TRACK OF THE REPORTS OF UFOS?

The National UFO Reporting Center has reports dating back to 2001, and the earliest report it has of UFOs in the Youngsville area is from 2010.

REPORTS OF UFOS IN YOUNGSVILLE

There are only 4 reports of sightings in the Youngsville area but something tells me that more people have seen things and just haven't reported them.

FIREBALL - FEBRUARY 2, 2010

The earliest report on the NUFORC database from the Youngsville area occurred on February 2, 2010. The entry reads as follows:

Reported: 2/2/2010 7:53:36 PM 19:53

Location: Youngsville, LA

Shape: Fireball

Duration: 4 minutes

Synopsys: On February 2, 2010, at approximately 8:05 pm, I was driving south on Louisiana State Highway 89 at Glaser Drive, just south of LA Hwy 182 near Youngsville, Louisiana 70592, when I saw what at first appeared to be a radio tower beacon. Knowing that there are no towers in the area, I paid closer attention to the object. This was when I realized that the object was moving, in a SSW direction. The object first appeared to be glowing, but after a closer look, it seemed to be aflame. It did not appear to be moving quickly, and I did not see it leaving a ‘trail’. I thought that it was an emergency flare, but I think that a flare is more of a ‘glow’ than a ‘flame’, and this looked more like a flame. The object seemed to be about 60 degrees up from the horizon when I first spotted it, and directly ahead of me when I lost sight of it (or at the point it ‘flamed out’). I hope that I am using the right terminology here. It seemed to have lost some elevation as it moved away from me, but without knowing the altitude of the object, there is no way to know how much elevation was lost. The object either ‘flamed out’ or moved behind clouds at approximately 8:09 pm. After arriving home, I called 911, but they had received no other reports of the object.

This one sounds very familiar, and it should: this is my report. I was on my way home from this radio station when I saw it. I guess that it could have been a meteorite entering the atmosphere, but it seemed to be moving too slowly for that.

UNKNOWN - MARCH 1, 2011

Occurred: 3/1/2011 09:31

Reported: 3/9/2011 8:24:02 PM 20:24

Location: Youngsville, LA

Shape: Unknown

Duration: long time

Characteristics: There were lights on the object, There was an aura or haze around the object flashing lights red, blue, yellow. Synopsys: I was picking up my daughter at my in-laws and noticed something strange in the sky. I saw yellow, green, and blue lights. It looked like the ufo was just hovering there just wish I had a camera or something to show what I saw

If there was a way we could TiVo our vision for replay later, I am confident that many of the sightings could be explained away. There are some, though, that I think would make our collective skin crawl.

TRIANGLE - MAY 23, 2014

Occurred : 5/23/2014 19:37

Reported: 5/28/2014 7:49:06 PM 19:49

Location: Youngsville, LA

Shape: Triangle

Duration: 4-5 minutes

Characteristics: There were lights on the object; 3 reds lights in perfect and even spaced triangular formation in northern sky; no noise! Synopsis: I was on the back patio grilling dinner around 19:30 on Friday 23 May 14. Being a pilot by trade, I notice in the east northeast sky a set of 3 red lights formed in a triangle. The formation looked perfect flying, with equal spacing. The formation was moving in a northern direction slowly and without any noise. Only red lights and not aircraft position lights (red on left, green on right, white on rear) Eventfully flew away and faded into the night sky, not fast-moving!

I saw something similar in 1989 one night near Frankfurt, Germany. It was 3 lights in a triangle formation that were spinning in a circle. One of the lights would dart way out across the sky and then stop just as quickly, and then dart back over to the other two lights and rejoin the formation. Then all 3 would dart over to where the first one had darted to, then they would spin for a few seconds before doing it again. The "objects" did this 3 or 4 times until all three darted off in the same direction over the horizon.

DISK - OCTOBER 3, 2014

Occurred : 10/3/2014 01:00 (Entered as : 10/03/2014 1:00)

Reported: 10/4/2014 9:21:52 AM 09:21

Location: Youngsville, LA

Shape: Disk

Duration: 30 seconds

Synopsis: They moved back and forth up and down right and left then landed behind the trees

I'm sorry, but if I see a UFO land behind some trees, I'm going to either A) have a great story to tell, B) get abducted, or C) be the victim of an unsolved "murder". I would have had to go check it out!

HOW DO I REPORT A UFO

If you have seen something in the skies of Acadiana that you are certain wasn't an aircraft or some sort of atmospheric phenomenon, you can report it to the National UFO Reporting Center.

