Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Deputy Athletic Director/External Operations Nico Yantko arrived at UL in the summer of 2017.

Prior to his arrival in Lafayette, he worked 7 years in the Missouri athletic department following a short stint at NC State.

Before working in college athletics administrations, Yantko graduated from Murray State where he was a three-year letterman and quarterback for the Racers, serving as a team captain.

Nico Yantko Murray State Athletics loading...

Yantko could be returning to his alma mater soon.

As first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Yantko is the top target to become the next Athletic Director at Murray State.

According to a source, Yantko is both the top target and the favorite for the Racers AD job.

Former Murray State AD Kevin Saal left to accept the same position at Wichita State in June.

Matt Kelly was promoted to interim AD, but the Racers have been searching for Saal's replacement.

