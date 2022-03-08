UL’s Meghan Schorman Takes Home Sun Belt Honor

With 13 strikeouts over 8-1/3 innings in two appearances against nationally-ranked LSU last week, Louisiana Ragin' Cajun sophomore pitcher Meghan Schorman's effort did not go unnoticed.

In addition to her two outings versus the Tigers, she also pitched 3.2 innings against Louisiana Tech, holding them scoreless and fanning eight batters.

Today, she was named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week.

This is Schorman's first SBC Pitcher of the Week award and the first for Louisiana in this season.

Louisiana (12-4) travels to Lake Charles tomorrow for a 6 pm matchup against the McNeese State Cowgirls.

7 Places to Find the Best Boudin in Acadiana

Highest Paid MLB Players of All-Time