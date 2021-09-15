I've been handling the arrest report for Lafayette Parish for years now, and I don't ever remember a time when only one person, in a twenty-four-hour period, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. But, it's happened. At least this is the first time I remember only one person being booked into the jail in a very long time.

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, September 15, 2021:

Name: Abubaker M Saleh

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Sep 14, 2021 10:10 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault With A Fire ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2900 Blk Riverwood DRV,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE ALTERCATION WITH A WEAPON

Property: BLACK SHIRT , TAN PANTS , BLACK SHOES , GREY UNDERWEAR , PINK , BLUE , GREEN , 1 WHITE RING , 1

MUILTI COLOR KEY RING SET , 1 GREY CAR REMOTE , 1 GREEN PUFF BAR , 1 VAP BATTERY , 1 BLACK CHARGER

PIECE , 1 CLEAR EYE DROPS , 1 BROWN CAPSUAL ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0318475,

I have contacted Senior Corporal Bridgette Dugas, Communications Specialist with the Lafayette Police Department to find out more details about this arrest.

Dugas says there was an argument between 26-year-old Abubaker Saleh and another person at a business in the 1300 block of East Pinhook Road at around 9:20 Tuesday night.

She says the two exchanged words then it is alleged that Saleh pulled out a gun and shot in the direction of the victim. Luckily, no one got shot.

Saleh was then arrested on a charged of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

