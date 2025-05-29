Unclaimed Louisiana Mega Millions Winnings Set to Expire

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Some lucky Louisiana Mega Millions winner is about to lose their jackpot.

There's only a couple of weeks left to claim the money before the lotto winnings expire.

Here's what we know...

Unclaimed Louisiana Mega Millions Jackpot About To Expire

Imagine winning a pile of cash playing the lottery and not even knowing you've won.

That's exactly what's going on with someone who bought a winning Mega Millions ticket back in December of 2024.

The unknown winner has a jackpot of $40,000 just waiting for them to claim, and time is running out for this person to claim the money.

The ticket was bought in Lacombe at Singh Brothers Two store for the drawing on December 17, 2024. It is understood the player quadrupled their prize money using a common lotto trick called Megaplier.

How Does The Megaliper Work?

The Megaplier is designed to increase non-jackpot Mega Millions winnings by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times.

The Megaplier costs an additional $1.

Before the Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier balls are drawn with either a 2X, 3X, 4X, or 5X. The ball drawn determines how many times the non-jackpot winning tickets will be increased in value.

For one Louisiana Mega Millions Megaplier winner, their $40,000 is about to go down the drain if they don't hurry and claim their money.

The final day for the unknown Lotto winner to claim their $40,000 is Sunday, June 15, 2025.

If you bought a Mega Millions with the Megaplier back in December, find that ticket or you'll lose $40,000 if it's not claimed by June 15!

