Unclaimed Louisiana Mega Millions Winnings Set to Expire
Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Some lucky Louisiana Mega Millions winner is about to lose their jackpot.
There's only a couple of weeks left to claim the money before the lotto winnings expire.
Here's what we know...
Unclaimed Louisiana Mega Millions Jackpot About To Expire
Imagine winning a pile of cash playing the lottery and not even knowing you've won.
That's exactly what's going on with someone who bought a winning Mega Millions ticket back in December of 2024.
The unknown winner has a jackpot of $40,000 just waiting for them to claim, and time is running out for this person to claim the money.
From the-sun.com -
The ticket was bought in Lacombe at Singh Brothers Two store for the drawing on December 17, 2024.
It is understood the player quadrupled their prize money using a common lotto trick called Megaplier.
READ MORE: Louisiana Lottery Confirms Huge Win Wednesday
How Does The Megaliper Work?
The Megaplier is designed to increase non-jackpot Mega Millions winnings by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times.
The Megaplier costs an additional $1.
Before the Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier balls are drawn with either a 2X, 3X, 4X, or 5X. The ball drawn determines how many times the non-jackpot winning tickets will be increased in value.
For one Louisiana Mega Millions Megaplier winner, their $40,000 is about to go down the drain if they don't hurry and claim their money.
READ MORE: Maximize Your Wins: Louisiana Scratch-Off Ticket Tips Revealed
The final day for the unknown Lotto winner to claim their $40,000 is Sunday, June 15, 2025.
If you bought a Mega Millions with the Megaplier back in December, find that ticket or you'll lose $40,000 if it's not claimed by June 15!
Read more at the-sun.com.
10 Things Every True South Louisiana Driver Should Keep in Their Car
Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham