Vampire Cafe—A New Orleans Must Visit Restaurant

Did you know that there is a restaurant in New Orleans that is Vampire themed?

I guess it wouldn’t be New Orleans without having some reference to Vampires, so it is no surprise that there is a Vampire themed restaurant in New Orleans.

Now, I lived in New Orleans for quite a few years and I never made it to this unique restaurant but now that I know about it I may just have to stop by during my next visit.



The New Orleans Vampire Cafe can be found at 801 Royal St, New Orleans, LA.

The one thing that makes this cafe so unique is the attention to detail that is seen from the moment you walk into the restaurant.

From the gold-plated utensils to the decor you can tell that a lot of effort and care was taken to make this experience one that you won’t forget.

Vampire Cafe Hamburger

When you take a look at the menu you will see all of the staples like a delicious hamburger, Shrimp and Grits, Avocado Toast, and of course dessert that you don't want to miss out on.

All I can say is two words… Doberge Cake. Yep, it is on the menu and it looks delicious.

Vampire Cafe Cake

Of course, you can’t go to New Orleans without having a drink or two so be sure to look over the drink menu and check out the Blood Bag Cocktail. Don’t worry it isn’t really blood, it's Fangria or Sangria.

Vampire Cafe Drinks

New Orleans Vampire Cafe is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and for brunch on the weekends too, so you should be able to pop in and try it out.