Acadiana’s Favorite Late-Night Places to Eat in the French Quarter

You've taken in a Saints game or concert or just wanted a night in the French Quarter and it's late and you're hungry. You look at your watch and it's just after 2 a.m., so where do you go to eat?

Even though Central Grocery, Daisy Dukes, The Camellia Grill, Cafe Du Monde, Gumbo Shop, and Tujaque's are all in the French Quarter and all made the list, none are open after 2 a.m.

Remember, you've partied all night, it's just after 2 a.m. and you're ready to eat and head to bed. Of the eateries that are open, which ones are Acadiana's favorites? There are 4 actually.

These are the Top Places to Eat in the French Quarter after 2 a.m according to visitors from Acadiana

Lucky Dog

Lucky Dog stands are located throughout the French Quarter.

Krystal

Krystal is located at 116 Bourbon Street, New Orleans, LA 70130 and is open 24 hours.

Deja Vu Restaurant & Bar

Deja Vu Restaurant & Bar

Deja Vu Bar & Grill located at 400 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA 70112. (Duja Vu Bar & Grill currently has limited hours but is expected to open 24 hours soon).

Clover Grill

Congratulation to Clover Grill for being named the most popular late-night place to eat in the French Quarter in the early morning hours after a night on the town.

Clover Grill

Clover Grill, famous for cooking hamburger patties under actual hubcaps, is Acadiana's favorite. The historic French Quarter burger joint is located at 900 Bourbon Street, New Orleans 70116.