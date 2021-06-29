Vermilion Parish Job Fair Set for August

If you're looking for work, the Vermilion Parish Chamber of Commerce has an event for you.

The Vermilion Parish Job Fair will take place on Tuesday, August 17 at St. Theresa’s Holy Family Center at 101 North Leonard Street in Abbeville. The event begins at 9 a.m. and continues until noon.

It’s free to attend. Jobseekers are encouraged to create a résumé, to dress professionally, and to attend the jobseeker training class offered at the job fair. Details about that class will be posted in the weeks leading up to the fair.

Jobseekers are also urged to leave any guests, including their children, their parents, and their friends, at home.

Business who want to set up a booth at the fair still have time to register. Companies who want a booth must pay a $25 registration fee. The booth comes with six feet of space, WIFI access, a complimentary lunch, and access to prescreen jobseekers.

For more information about the job fair, click here.

