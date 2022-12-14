Victim Attacked While Answering the Door, New Iberia Police Looking For Suspect

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - New Iberia Police are looking for the man accused of attacking someone after they answered a knock at the door.

According to the victim, the incident happened on December 1st. The victim told police officers that an unknown male knocked on their door that day. When the victim answered the door, the suspect is accused of grabbing the victim by the shirt, pulling the victim out of the home, and kicking and punching the victim in the face after the victim fell.

The victim has been treated for the injuries caused by the attack.

If you can positively identify the suspect, contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS. The suspect faces charges of Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling.

Intruder Breaks Into New Iberia Home With Gun, Ends Up Dead

Another recent home break in happened in Iberia Parish within a week of the above incident.

In a story KPEL News reported last week, investigators say the alleged intruder went inside a home in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. That's when deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says the homeowner shot the intruder, fatally wounding him before deputies arrived on scene.

The other two suspects got away and are still on the run.

Iberia Sheriff's Deputies Searching For Suspect In Burglary At Village Market In Loreauville

An overnight burglary call has left deputies searching for the suspect.

Deputies say they responded to the call at Village Market at 120 South Main Street in Loreauville around 2:00 a.m. on December 8th. The store manager confronted the suspect before he got away.

Village Market, google street view Village Market, google street view loading...

Description of the Suspect:

Black male

Height: Between 5"9 to 6"1

Weight: Approximately 180 to 200 lbs.

Clothing: wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black jeans, multicolored tennis shoes (possibly PUMAS) and rubber gloves.

Suspect, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Suspect, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

If you have information that can help identify this individual, please contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or Submit A Tip on the the Iberia Sheriff's App.

