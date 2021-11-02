Louisiana Woman Goes Viral for 50 Shades of Grey Halloween Costume

Get our free mobile app

The 50 Shades of Grey book series seemed to be in every woman's hands a decade ago before it was made into a major movie franchise... That's why it's so funny to me, that in 2021, my friend Misty Ingersol went viral for her 50 Shades of Grey-themed Halloween costume!

50 Shades of Grey, the first book in an erotic romance novel trilogy by E.L. James, hit shelves and rocketed to fame in 2011.

Who knew that ten years later, a Shreveport realtor, Misty Ingersol, would go viral for her simple, yet 'racy' Halloween costume. If you don't believe me about her photo going viral, check this out!

Just in case you were wondering, Misty won the costume contest at

Way to geaux Misty! You definitely won Halloween this year!

