Volunteers Needed for Lafayette MLK Day of Service

Are you a student or a member of an organization that need to complete a community service project? Are you a member of the Lafayette community who wants to help improve the city? Are you someone who just wants something to do this weekend?

If you answered "yes" to any of these questions, then Parish Proud, SLCC, and the Oasis Coterie want your help.

Those groups are seeking volunteers to help them with their Martin Luther King Day of Service. That day of service is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers will be cleaning and beautifying Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. The cemetery is located at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Cora Street. The volunteer group will meet at the MLK Center before walking across the street to the cemetery to complete their work.

Volunteers will pick up litter, rake leaves, and clear trees in the Northside graveyard. Organizers will provide grabbers, vests, gloves, trash bags, rakes, shovels, and lawn equipment. They'll also provide breakfast and water to volunteers.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear warm clothes and to bring bug spray. Volunteers should also bring their own water just in case they need it.

You must be 17-years-old or older to volunteer. The deadline to register is Wednesday. To sign up, click here.

