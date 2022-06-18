Want to be in a TV Show? —Extras are Needed in New Orleans

If you have been dreaming of being an extra in a Disney TV show then this is your chance.

According to a press release, Central Casting out of New Orleans is currently looking for extras for a Disney+ TV and 20th Television show.

The show will be filming in the New Orleans area from late June through the month of August. The company is currently looking for people 18 and older to play the roles of high school students.

The show that is being filmed is called “The Crossover.” This show is based on the bestselling novel written by Kwame Alexander.

According to Google, “The Crossover is a story of family, love, dedication, and loss. It is about growing up and becoming a teenager, and all the trials and tribulations that go along with it.”

While the company is looking for people of a specific age there will be opportunities for minors and adults to work on set in the upcoming weeks.

Extras who are chosen for the film will be paid $140 for a 12- hour day with a $50 Covid-19 test fee. The extras will also be provided lunch if they are on set for more than six hours at a time.

The show is requiring extras to participate in Covid-19 testing and to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination.