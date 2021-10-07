Will Smith Filming Movie in Baton Rouge and You Can Be an Extra

Want to be in a movie? Of course you do!

Will Smith is shooting a movie in Louisiana called "Sacred Motivation" and the casting company is looking for extras.

Central Casting Louisiana needs several people for scenes to be shot soon in the Baton Rouge / St. Francisville area.

Even though the movie has been filming since July and will roll through January, potential extras will be asked about their availability to work during the month of October.

What's the movie about? A press release gave this synopsis:

This film will tell the heroic story of Whipped Peter, an enslaved man, who escapes horrific conditions on a Louisiana plantation. He was a pivotal figure in exposing the brutality of slavery and served as a soldier in the Civil War against slavery.

Who are they looking for?

African American and Caucasian men (18 and older) are needed to portray soldiers in the scenes. Union soldiers (mostly African American men) will be used for two to three days of filming, likely on Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22.

Confederate soldiers (Caucasian men) are also needed for scenes which will likely shoot Monday, October 11 through Wednesday, October 13. These scenes will depict the aftermath of a battle, so these extras should feel comfortable lying still and possibly having makeup applied to give the appearance of being dead.

Potential extras should be aware that a mid-nasal COVID test is required at least 48 hours prior to filming each day and costume fitting.

The payrate for extras is $125 per film day (the film day is usually about 12 hours for adults, including a lunch break) + $100 per COVID test + $31.25 for a two-hour costume fitting in New Orleans.

If you're interested in applying, you can fill out a short form here: https://www.centralcasting.com/emancipation.