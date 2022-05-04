Watch Louisiana’s Jon Batiste Announce Amazon 2022 Prime Day Dates

Amazon confirmed earlier in the year that Prime Day 2022 would take place in July and now we have official dates.

It was announced over the weekend that Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 12 and July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime Day is a good time to take advantage of some deals especially when it comes to those bigger purchase items you may be looking at.

There aren’t many details that are known at the moment but here is what we do know.

To help promote the annual Amazon Prime Days event, they turned to Louisiana native and Grammy award winner Jon Batiste to provide the soundtrack for the sale days -

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the online retailer’s biggest shopping event of the year. This day is spread out over two days in the summer and features limited time, and limited quality deals on a wide variety of items.

The deals that take place during Amazon Prime Day are exclusive to only Prime Members. It costs $14.99 a month to be a prime member, however, you can start a 30-day free trial just in time for the sales to start.

When is Prime Day 2022:

July 12 and July 13, 2022. The sale will last for 48 hours only.

Extra news that Amazon is sharing:

It was also announced that Amazon will release early deals on June 21, 2022. These deals will be on select Amazon devices, tech, and more.

What goes on sale during Amazon Prime Day?

There is no clear answer to this question except to say a lot of things. We can assume that Amazon will offer discounts on their brands of products like the Alexa-based smart home products.

At this time there is really no other way to prepare for Amazon’s Prime Day except to mark your calendar for July. We will update you as more details are released from Amazon.

