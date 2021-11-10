We Can Help Acadiana Veterans on Veterans Day, Will You Join Us?

At around 6 o'clock on Thursday evening, I will be going to the Rouse's supermarket at 601 Bertrand Drive to hang out with the UL Championship Ski team. Ian and I were fortunate enough to have several of their players along with their coach in the studio Tuesday morning. They also brought along Roy White with the Student Veterans Organization at UL.

Photo courtesy of UL Ski Team

They came by to talk about an event called, "Stuff the Boat". I can't wait to participate in this event. There are over two dozen members of the ski team, and in addition to loving to ski, they win championships. They won the championship in the Syndicate Waterskis 42nd Collegiate Water Ski National Championships for two consecutive years. Their latest victory happened in May 2021 after an undated season. But, that's not all. These players are very much into helping out the community where they live.

Photo courtesy of UL Ski Team

The goal of "Stuff the Boat" is literally to stuff the bus with clothing, blankets, and non-perishable food items for veterans in need in the Acadiana area. So, what are you doing Thursday night? Want to hang out with us and the UL ski team?

One of the charities that will benefit from tomorrow evening's drive is St. Michael Center for Veterans. The center is able to help veterans who are experiencing homelessness. They provide the following:

Supportive services

Education

Employment

Housing placement

In addition to the twenty veterans that can be given shelter at St. Michael, donations will also be made to St. Joseph Shelter for Men. This is another place where veterans experiencing homelessness can provide temporary relief.

Across the country, there are tens of thousands of veterans who are homeless. Hundreds of homeless veterans have been helped in the past decade by St. Michael Center and Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

Photo courtesy of UL Ski Team

We can do something to help as well. The ski team's event to collect donations will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, November 11. All you need to do is stop by and the men and women of the ski team will accept your donations.

In the studio Tuesday, we got to meet students Bailey Austin, Allie Moodie, Griffin Stange, and Arron Davies. These two ladies and gentlemen spoke of their team being a family, and you really could feel that in the studio. While they are all from different towns and states, or and one from another country, they bond together to win. But, it's not all about winning. They want to serve. This is their 6th annual "Stuff the Boat". Collectively, the team has a 3.7 GPA. In addition to helping Acadiana's veterans, they also share their time raising awareness about breast cancer and Healing House.

These four students were there representing the twenty-five members of the team who come from ten different countries.