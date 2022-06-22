Welcome to Louisiana’s Most Expensive Home on the Market
Think back to when you were a wee lad. Did you have an idea of what your future would look like? My favorite thing to do was picture what my future home would look like.
What I could have never imagined was a house with more bedrooms and bathrooms than should be legal and, not just one but two pools.
Guess what? That house is real, and it could be yours … for $14 million.
Just off of Highland Road in Baton Rouge, this gorgeous 5-bedroom 10-bathroom mansion sits on 14.52 acres of land. The house is just over 25,000 sq/ft.
Welcome to 11001 Highland Road in Baton Rouge
But, where do you park? Please tell me I don't have to parallel park.
Gone Fishin'
You have access to the perfect escape with a fully stocked pond.
Pool #1
Yes, there's more than one pool. This one is the "general" pool.
Pool #2
The second pool is, of course, for exercise...
Talk about open floor plan
It's the kitchen, dinning area and living room all in one. And TWO televisions!
Office of all offices
Is it an office or a man cave?
Another living room?
Wait, is it a double living room? Do you do different activities on each side?
Kitchen of dreams
I just have no words. Is it real?!
WINE CELLAR!
This thing would be full overnight. Don't tempt me with a good time.
Outdoor kitchen the size of a small house
This is an entertainer's dream come true.
Spa day every day
Why visit a spa when the spa is in your own home?
Movie theater magic
A mansion isn't a mansion without a home theater.
What is weird about the listing is that there are no pictures of the 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, or 4 half bathrooms. They are typically the one of the biggest selling points for me, but I don't think it really matters in this case.
I mean, DID YOU SEE THE WINE CELLAR?