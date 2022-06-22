Think back to when you were a wee lad. Did you have an idea of what your future would look like? My favorite thing to do was picture what my future home would look like.

What I could have never imagined was a house with more bedrooms and bathrooms than should be legal and, not just one but two pools.

Guess what? That house is real, and it could be yours … for $14 million.

Just off of Highland Road in Baton Rouge, this gorgeous 5-bedroom 10-bathroom mansion sits on 14.52 acres of land. The house is just over 25,000 sq/ft.

QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com loading...

Welcome to 11001 Highland Road in Baton Rouge

But, where do you park? Please tell me I don't have to parallel park.

QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com loading...

Gone Fishin'

You have access to the perfect escape with a fully stocked pond.

QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com loading...

Pool #1

Yes, there's more than one pool. This one is the "general" pool.

QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com loading...

Pool #2

The second pool is, of course, for exercise...

QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com loading...

Talk about open floor plan

It's the kitchen, dinning area and living room all in one. And TWO televisions!

QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com loading...

Office of all offices

Is it an office or a man cave?

QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com loading...

Another living room?

Wait, is it a double living room? Do you do different activities on each side?

QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com loading...

Kitchen of dreams

I just have no words. Is it real?!

QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com loading...

WINE CELLAR!

This thing would be full overnight. Don't tempt me with a good time.

QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com loading...

Outdoor kitchen the size of a small house

This is an entertainer's dream come true.

QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com loading...

Spa day every day

Why visit a spa when the spa is in your own home?

QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com QUITA CUTRER with Burns & Co Inc via Realtor.com loading...

Movie theater magic

A mansion isn't a mansion without a home theater.

What is weird about the listing is that there are no pictures of the 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, or 4 half bathrooms. They are typically the one of the biggest selling points for me, but I don't think it really matters in this case.

I mean, DID YOU SEE THE WINE CELLAR?