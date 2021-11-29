Welsh Man Takes Flower “Boy” To the Next Level

David Jagneaux

I love weddings. I remember DJing my first wedding when I was actually in middle school. Since then, I have had a lot of practice under my belt. Each and every time I do one I find myself having a few "aww" moments. I've also had a few "ummm" moments too in the past.

I've seen almost every version of bridal parties there are. I've also seen some interesting events happening like the one time a groomsman brought a Tinder date to the wedding and she got so drunk she passed out on the dance floor. I've also watched a groom's brother, a former male stripper, do a full-on "Magic Mike" strip show on the groom as everyone threw money.

David Jagneaux

My new favorite random trend is the "flower boy" trend. I first saw it in a video where the "flower boy" carries a fanny pack and chunks flowers from it while wearing sunglasses. Unique, funny, and a good time. Since that video circulated, I have seen it done a few different ways. That was until I saw an old friend's pictures of his version of the flower boy.

I have been friends with David Jagneaux since high school. We were both DJs at the time, he grew up and got a real job, and we have stayed in touch ever since. Last weekend, he was celebrating a wedding with Karli and Gabe. They asked him to be the flower boy but told him to dress up as he saw fit. With Jagneaux, that's usually a mistake.

David Jagneaux

He showed up in cut-off overalls, boots, a mullet, and sunglasses. His vessel of flower carrying? Of course, it was a giant steel bucket with a strap around his neck. I gotta admit, I think he could make some money with this one for sure. Would you have him at your wedding?

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean

With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.
Filed Under: featured
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top