Welsh Man Takes Flower “Boy” To the Next Level

I love weddings. I remember DJing my first wedding when I was actually in middle school. Since then, I have had a lot of practice under my belt. Each and every time I do one I find myself having a few "aww" moments. I've also had a few "ummm" moments too in the past.

I've seen almost every version of bridal parties there are. I've also seen some interesting events happening like the one time a groomsman brought a Tinder date to the wedding and she got so drunk she passed out on the dance floor. I've also watched a groom's brother, a former male stripper, do a full-on "Magic Mike" strip show on the groom as everyone threw money.

David Jagneaux

My new favorite random trend is the "flower boy" trend. I first saw it in a video where the "flower boy" carries a fanny pack and chunks flowers from it while wearing sunglasses. Unique, funny, and a good time. Since that video circulated, I have seen it done a few different ways. That was until I saw an old friend's pictures of his version of the flower boy.

I have been friends with David Jagneaux since high school. We were both DJs at the time, he grew up and got a real job, and we have stayed in touch ever since. Last weekend, he was celebrating a wedding with Karli and Gabe. They asked him to be the flower boy but told him to dress up as he saw fit. With Jagneaux, that's usually a mistake.

David Jagneaux

He showed up in cut-off overalls, boots, a mullet, and sunglasses. His vessel of flower carrying? Of course, it was a giant steel bucket with a strap around his neck. I gotta admit, I think he could make some money with this one for sure. Would you have him at your wedding?